Channing Tatum Celebrates Father-Daughter Bond at ‘Demon Slayer’ Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Channing Tatum shared a memorable moment with his daughter Everly on the red carpet at the premiere of “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” on September 9. The 45-year-old actor expressed his joy over the special occasion in a heartfelt social media post.

Tatum and Everly, who is 12 years old and shares a close bond with her father over anime, attended the event together at the TCL Chinese Theater. The proud dad wore a blue suit and white shirt, while Everly dazzled in a blue satin ruffled dress. In his post, Tatum said, “Walking the #DemonSlayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle carpet with Evie by my side was honestly a dream come true.”

Tatum voiced the character Keizo in the English dub of the popular anime film. He told PEOPLE, “Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important.” A spokesperson for the movie revealed that Tatum was inspired to take on the role after watching the series with Everly.

Despite being a public figure, Everly has mostly stayed out of the limelight. Tatum has often emphasized his protectiveness as a father. Sources noted that he delayed introducing Everly to his girlfriend, model Inka Williams, because he wanted to ensure their relationship was stable before involving his daughter.

The star was previously linked to Williams in February, and they made their first public appearance as a couple at the premiere. A source shared with PEOPLE, “Channing’s also very protective of Everly. Inka didn’t meet her for a while. But they get along great now.”

In addition to the recent premiere, Tatum and Everly were spotted earlier this year at Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert, enjoying a fun father-daughter night. Tatum’s focus on being a good father is evident, as he has said that becoming a single parent deepened his connection with Everly.

Tatum, who previously published a children’s book inspired by his daughter titled “The One and Only Sparkella,” continues to embrace his role as a dedicated father. His journey in parenting has been heartwarming, and he remains committed to making lasting memories with Everly.

“To Everly, the most brilliant magical being that I have ever known,” Tatum wrote in the book’s dedication, emphasizing the importance of their relationship.