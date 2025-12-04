Channing Tatum Discusses Filming ‘Roofman’ and Unique Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA

Three weeks after the release of ‘Roofman’ on streaming platforms, stars Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst reflect on their experiences filming the true story of convicted criminal Jeff Manchester. The film portrays Manchester, played by Tatum, who committed robberies by breaking into businesses through their roofs, with his most notorious theft occurring at a fully functioning Toys R Us.

Director Derek Cianfrance’s film depicts Manchester’s unusual heists, including details on how he used surveillance systems to plan his robberies. Much of the narrative centers around his relationship with Leigh Wainscott, portrayed by Dunst, who believed she was dating a man named John Zorn.

Since Manchester has been incarcerated since 2005, Tatum relied on daily 15-minute phone calls with him during his two-month preparation for the role. Tatum described Manchester as surprisingly hopeful and optimistic, despite the criminal actions depicted in the film.

“He’s so mentally strong,” Tatum said. “You talk to him and all your questions just go away; you want to get to know him because he’s just so easy to talk to.”

Dunst, who met the real Leigh Wainscott, shared how important it was to capture her character’s grace. “They really fell in love; this wasn’t just a fling,” she noted. “I wanted to carry the complexity of their relationship into my performance.”

The film’s set was an impressive construction, fully stocked with toys, which allowed for a natural flow of scenes. Tatum and Dunst explained that they did not follow a traditional rehearsal process. Instead, they engaged in activities that fostered their character dynamics.

One particularly challenging moment for Tatum came during a lengthy nude scene, which he shot with co-star Peter Dinklage. He recounted that the director preferred to keep the filming spontaneous. “I thought there was going to be a plan for it, but Derek just said we would figure it out, which was intimidating,” Tatum remarked.

Dunst added that the lack of traditional rehearsals created a unique atmosphere. “We built authentic relationships through real experiences rather than memorizing lines,” she explained.

As for what they took from the Toys R Us set, Tatum shared he picked up a bear after his daughter visited the filming. Dunst mentioned she stole pajamas and Swedish Fish for her kids, adding some personal touches to their experiences on set.

They both faced challenges in certain scenes, with Tatum highlighting a final scene involving real-life former inmates that gave him pause as he reflected on their realities. Dunst found some difficulty in a kitchen scene that required a specific emotional tone.

As they concluded their discussion, both stars expressed satisfaction with the filming process and the finished product. “The essence of the film really captures the world we created together,” Tatum said, sealing their collaborative efforts in ‘Roofman.’