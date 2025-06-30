Entertainment
Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
Los Angeles, CA — Channing Tatum and Inka Williams are reportedly dating, but are keeping their relationship low-key. Sources tell Us Weekly that Tatum, 45, just ended a long-term relationship with Zoë Kravitz and is not seeking anything serious right now.
According to an insider, Tatum and Williams, 25, connected through mutual friends and are enjoying a casual romance. “It feels more low-key than his past relationships. Channing is having a lot of fun right now,” the source explained. They have been spotted together at events, including a pre-Oscars party in February, where romance rumors began.
The source notes that their relationship is relaxed and non-pressuring. “They are on the same page about it,” the insider added. Williams is described as having a “fun yet mature vibe,” which attracted Tatum initially.
Inka Williams recently shared a heartfelt tribute to Tatum on Instagram for his birthday, posting a photo collage and praising him as the “handsomest, kindest, funniest, most gorgeous human.”
While Tatum is currently enjoying time off from project commitments, he is also a doting father to his 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The insider mentioned that Williams has not yet met Everly and that the couple is maintaining boundaries for now.
The relationship comes after Tatum’s breakup with Kravitz, which ended earlier this year. Despite their split, Kravitz spoke positively about Tatum and his acting career, noting her pride in his performance in her directorial debut, “Blink Twice.”
“I care for him very much,” Kravitz said. “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident.”
As Tatum and Williams continue to explore their relationship, they seem to be savoring this new chapter in their lives.
Recent Posts
- Kevin Rudd Faces Criticism from US Pollster Amid Trump Tensions
- Tiny Home Village Thrives Amid Hurricane Challenges in Florida
- New York Pride Celebrations Overshadowed by Political Struggles for Trans Rights
- Senate Scraps EV Tax Credit in Latest GOP Budget Bill
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March