Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup

Los Angeles, CA — Channing Tatum and Inka Williams are reportedly dating, but are keeping their relationship low-key. Sources tell Us Weekly that Tatum, 45, just ended a long-term relationship with Zoë Kravitz and is not seeking anything serious right now.

According to an insider, Tatum and Williams, 25, connected through mutual friends and are enjoying a casual romance. “It feels more low-key than his past relationships. Channing is having a lot of fun right now,” the source explained. They have been spotted together at events, including a pre-Oscars party in February, where romance rumors began.

The source notes that their relationship is relaxed and non-pressuring. “They are on the same page about it,” the insider added. Williams is described as having a “fun yet mature vibe,” which attracted Tatum initially.

Inka Williams recently shared a heartfelt tribute to Tatum on Instagram for his birthday, posting a photo collage and praising him as the “handsomest, kindest, funniest, most gorgeous human.”

While Tatum is currently enjoying time off from project commitments, he is also a doting father to his 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The insider mentioned that Williams has not yet met Everly and that the couple is maintaining boundaries for now.

The relationship comes after Tatum’s breakup with Kravitz, which ended earlier this year. Despite their split, Kravitz spoke positively about Tatum and his acting career, noting her pride in his performance in her directorial debut, “Blink Twice.”

“I care for him very much,” Kravitz said. “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident.”

As Tatum and Williams continue to explore their relationship, they seem to be savoring this new chapter in their lives.