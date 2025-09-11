Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Make Red Carpet Debut in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA — Channing Tatum and Inka Williams made their red carpet debut as a couple on September 9 at the premiere of “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle“. The event took place at the TCL Chinese Theatre, where Tatum, 45, showcased his voice role in the English dubbed version of the popular Japanese animated film, alongside his girlfriend, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday.

During the premiere, Tatum expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “This story is very important for me and my daughter, Everly,” who he attended the event with. Everly, 12, wore a stunning ruffled periwinkle dress. Tatum noted that his role as Keizo in the film earned him some “cool dad points” with her.

Williams, an Australian model, wore a strapless sparkling gown complemented by diamond drop earrings. The couple’s stylish appearance attracted media attention, especially as this was their first public outing together. Tatum’s daughter also joined in, completing a family photo opportunity.

Before the premiere, Tatum shared heartfelt posts on Instagram to honor Williams for her birthday. He posted photos and videos, captioning one with “Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so.” Williams has been a significant presence in Tatum’s life since they were first linked romantically earlier this year.

Following a breakup with actress Zoë Kravitz in October 2024, Tatum started dating Williams, with the relationship becoming public by April. Tatum described Williams as a wonderful person, connecting through mutual friends.

The premiere of “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” marks another milestone in Tatum’s career as he continues to balance his professional work with being a father. The film is set to hit theaters on September 12, while Tatum’s other project, “Roofman,” will be released on October 10.