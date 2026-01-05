Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Celebrate New Year with Romantic Beach Date

COSTA RICA — Channing Tatum and his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, celebrated the New Year with a romantic beach date on January 1, 2026. The couple, who have been together for nearly a year, appeared more affectionate than ever during their sun-soaked getaway.

The 45-year-old actor and 26-year-old model spent the day making memories on the beach, from playful kisses in the sand to splashes in the ocean. At one point, Tatum lifted Williams into the air, recreating the famous lift from the movie “Dirty Dancing.” Their chemistry was palpable despite their 19-year age difference.

Both stars seemed entirely caught up in each other. Williams flaunted her toned figure in a bikini and a sheer sarong, while Tatum opted for a casual look with a white T-shirt and black shorts. They shared tender moments at the water’s edge, seemingly unaware of anyone around.

Their public displays of affection come after a year of gradually stepping into the limelight together. In October 2025, they shared a kiss on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival, where they looked smitten while attending the premiere.

Their first official red-carpet appearance together was in September 2025, at the Los Angeles premiere of the anime film “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle.” That event marked a rare moment for Tatum to also be seen with his daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Despite keeping some events low-key, the couple has shown greater openness on social media. Tatum took to Instagram recently to celebrate Williams’ birthday, sharing affectionate photos and videos of their time together.

In her own post celebrating Tatum’s birthday, Williams expressed her love with intimate snapshots of the couple, thanking him for making her life beautiful. Their relationship, which began in January 2025, follows Tatum’s recent split with ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

Williams, who balances a modeling career with her fashion brand, has previously credited her upbringing in Bali for shaping her outlook on life.