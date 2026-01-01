Entertainment
Channing Tatum’s ‘Roofman’ Streams Amid Major A24 Debut
HOLLYWOOD, CA — Channing Tatum‘s new film, ‘Roofman,’ has recently become available for streaming on Paramount Plus. The film features Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester, a struggling father separated from his children’s mother.
Set in the early 2000s, ‘Roofman’ tells the story of Jeffrey, a former soldier navigating civilian life. As he battles financial difficulties, he decides to use his keen observational skills to commit a series of robberies at local McDonald’s restaurants. His journey through crime becomes a quest not just for survival, but also for connection.
LaKeith Stanfield plays Steve, Jeffrey’s military buddy, who points out Jeffrey’s unique ability to notice details that others overlook. After successfully robbing multiple locations, Jeffrey is caught and sentenced to prison, but escapes and hides in a Toys “R” Us store. There, he meets Leigh, portrayed by Kirsten Dunst, who adds a Southern charm to her role.
During an appearance on social media, Jeffrey faces the challenge of keeping his freedom while forging a potential relationship with Leigh. The film has been praised for showcasing Tatum’s range as a dramatic actor.
Despite its short theatrical run, ‘Roofman’ marks a shift in Tatum’s career, emphasizing his dramatic skills alongside his well-known roles in dance and comedy. Critics suggest that while the film did not initially capture mainstream attention, it may grow in esteem over time.
‘Roofman’ is now available for streaming, offering viewers a heartfelt and complex storytelling experience.
