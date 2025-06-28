Channing Tatum Shares Vacation Moments with Inka Williams

LOS ANGELES, California — Channing Tatum is making headlines after sharing sweet moments with his new romantic partner, Inka Williams. The ‘Magic Mike’ star confirmed their relationship in February, and the couple recently returned from a tropical getaway.

On June 27, Tatum posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories, highlighting their summer adventures. The posts showcased everything from a dark bunker they explored to a charming beach where they collected seashells. Tatum also shared clips of Williams relaxing on a boat, with her hair flowing in the wind.

One notable post featured a playful snap of Williams on a raft, emphasizing her bikini while Tatum added a kissy-face cat emoji. These glimpses of their intimate vacation come nearly four months after they were seen together at an Oscars pre-party in Los Angeles on February 28.

Just three weeks after that event, the couple was spotted enjoying dinner with friends at a steakhouse, further confirming their connection. They were later seen holding hands in public, making their relationship more apparent.

Williams shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on April 26, celebrating Tatum as “the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest most gorgeous human ever.” Her message included affectionately showing gratitude for the joy he brings to her life.

Tatum’s new romance began shortly after his split from ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz. Although he has not directly commented on his previous relationship, Kravitz reflected positively on their time together in a February interview, expressing gratitude for their journey.

A source previously told PEOPLE, “Channing’s doing well. [Inka] makes him happy.” The couple’s growing bond and public outings continue to capture the attention of fans and followers alike.