Channing Tatum Stars in New Crime Drama ‘Roofman’

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Paramount and Miramax have unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming movie ‘Roofman,’ featuring Channing Tatum. Based on a true story, the crime drama tells the tale of former Army Ranger Jeffrey Manchester, who struggles as a father amidst financial hardships.

To make ends meet, Manchester, who earns the nickname ‘Roofman,’ resorts to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by entering through the roofs of the establishments. After escaping from prison, he hides out in a Toys “R” Us, where his life takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a single mother, played by Kirsten Dunst.

The film features a strong supporting cast that includes Peter Dinklage, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the script is co-written by Cianfrance and Kirk Gunn, with producers including Jamie Patricof and Lynette Howell Taylor.

In the trailer, a voiceover hints at the tension of Manchester’s circumstances, noting, “It’s been six months, and still no leads on the whereabouts of the escaped convict known as the Roofman.” Viewers see glimpses of Manchester living stealthily inside a Toys “R” Us and engaging playfully in the store after hours.

As he navigates his double life, Manchester’s romance with Leigh complicates his situation and leads to a game of cat and mouse as his criminal past threatens to resurface.

‘Roofman’ is set for release in theaters on October 10, 2025. This film marks another significant role for Tatum, who is also set to reprise his role as Gambit in Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’