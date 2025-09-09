Chaos Erupts on WWE Raw as Jey Uso Turns on LA Knight

Milwaukee, WI — WWE Raw was filled with surprises and shocking moments on Monday night, September 8, as Jey Uso delivered a stunning spear to LA Knight after a chaotic main event.

The night began with LA Knight teaming up with The Usos against The Vision’s Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Knight and Jey Uso struggled to get on the same page, leading to tension and conflict prior to the match.

AJ Styles opened the night with an impressive win over El Grande Americano. After receiving assistance from Dragon Lee, Styles secured the victory, helping to break Americano’s undefeated streak on Raw. “I just wanted to get my hands on him,” Styles remarked post-match.

Later, Raquel Rodriguez displayed her dominance by defeating Lyra Valkyria, capitalizing on a distraction by Roxanne Perez to land her finishing move, the Tejana Bomb.

In an unexpected twist, AJ Lee and CM Punk issued a challenge to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch for a match at Wrestlepalooza, adding further excitement to the coming weeks.

The main event saw Knight face Bronson Reed. Despite Knight’s efforts, Reed overcame him thanks to the interference of Bron Breakker. After the match, Reed and Breakker attacked Knight, but The Usos made the save.

In a dramatic turn of events, Jey Uso then speared Knight, shocking the Milwaukee crowd. “We need to focus on ourselves,” Uso said, confirming his allegiance with his brother Jimmy Uso instead of Knight.

As the show concluded, fans were left buzzing from the evening’s unpredictability and tension. Jey’s unexpected turn indicates an evolving storyline that could have significant implications for both Knight and The Usos moving forward.