Chappell Roan Hints at New Single ‘The Subway’ Release Date

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Fans of pop star Chappell Roan have reason to celebrate as the singer appears to be teasing the release of her highly-anticipated single, “The Subway,” which could drop as early as August 1.

In recent days, posters featuring Roan have appeared throughout New York City, each adorned with the slogan, “Going through a break up? Get bangs!” The striking images show Roan with quirky bangs and a small rat in her hair. A curious detail includes a bread clip in the promotional images that reads, “Best Before August 1,” leading many fans to speculate about the impending release. The promotional campaign is reminiscent of previous rollout tactics used by Roan.

The teaser campaign also features a video hinting at the song’s arrival. The clip showcases a moving truck with a license plate marked “THE SBWY.” As the vehicle rolls along, Roan’s signature red hair can be seen blowing in the wind, creating a striking visual as it passes a Saskatchewan welcome sign. The preview includes lyrics that reflect on heartbreak: “I made a promise / If in four months these feelings ain’t gone / Well, f*** this city / I’m moving to Saskatchewan.”

Roan first debuted “The Subway” live during her performance at the Governors Ball in the summer of 2024, and it has since become a staple in her festival roster, being performed at notable events like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits. Despite its popularity, fans have yet to hear a studio version.

In an April interview on the Las Culturistas podcast, Roan acknowledged the challenges of transitioning songs from live performances to studio versions, explaining, “Some songs just work live… and they don’t work in the studio.” She emphasized the importance of embracing the differences between versions, stating that “different doesn’t always mean worse.”

With the August 1 date drawing near, excitement continues to build among fans. Roan’s previous single, “The Giver,” followed the same pattern of a dramatic rollout, leaving many hopeful that “The Subway” will soon make its grand entrance.