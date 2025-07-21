ChargePoint Shares Plummet Amid Disappointing Electric Vehicle Market Growth

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. shares dropped 1.17% to $0.63 on July 21, 2025. The company’s stock is facing significant challenges as the electric vehicle market fails to expand as expected.

ChargePoint’s market capitalization stands at $288 million. Analysts suggest that the lack of growth in electric vehicle adoption is a key factor in the company’s struggle. Bloomberg reports that stock prices referenced were from July 17.

“The electric vehicle market is not progressing at the rate that was anticipated,” said Parkev Tatevosian, an analyst associated with The Motley Fool. ChargePoint has not been included in recent recommendations for top stocks to buy, a clear indication of shifting investor sentiment.

In the first quarter of 2025, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ChargePoint by 26.2%. They held 82,236 shares after selling 29,215 shares during that period.

Moreover, data from institutional investors indicates varying levels of interest in ChargePoint. For instance, Toronto Dominion Bank recently acquired a new position valued at approximately $8.7 million. In contrast, Millennium Management LLC dramatically raised its stake by over 13,000% during the same quarter.

ChargePoint’s financial report from June 4 revealed a loss of $0.10 per share, missing analyst estimates. This has further worried investors, as the company’s revenue also fell short of expectations, totaling $97.64 million compared to the anticipated $100.43 million.

As analysts adjust their expectations, reports show that two investment analysts have rated ChargePoint with a sell rating, while others remain cautious with hold ratings. Currently, the average price target for ChargePoint is $1.39.

ChargePoint Holdings provides electric vehicle charging solutions in North America and Europe, positioning itself in various sectors including commercial, residential, and fleet markets. The company’s future growth remains uncertain, as electric vehicle adoption continues to evolve.