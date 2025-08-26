Chargers Activate Najee Harris for NFL Season Opener in Brazil

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Chargers have activated running back Najee Harris from the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, making him eligible to play in their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 5.

Harris, who suffered an eye injury during a fireworks accident on July 4, had been sidelined throughout training camp. However, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, indicated that Harris was on track for a return to the field. After starting light workouts in August, Harris built up his conditioning, indicating potential readiness for the upcoming match.

Despite being activated, it is unclear if Harris will start in Week 1. If he had remained on the NFI list, he would have missed at least the first four games of the season. The Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz noted that the organization is optimistic about Harris’s recovery and does not foresee him needing to miss significant time.

Harris, who previously recorded 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is crucial for the Chargers’ backfield as they aim to improve a rushing attack that has struggled in recent years. The team last had a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017 when Melvin Gordon hit that milestone.

This year, Harris will share carries with rookie Omarion Hampton, selected in the first round of the draft. Together, they hope to create a formidable rushing duo as the Chargers aim for a more potent offensive presence in 2025.

With Harris’s health being a concern, the next few practices will be critical for confirming his availability for the matchup in Brazil.