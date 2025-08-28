Chargers Activate Running Back From Injury List Ahead of Week 1

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers have activated running back from the Non-Football Injury/Illness list, making him eligible to play in their Week 1 game against the in Brazil, a source confirmed to ESPN.

This news was first reported by NFL Network. The running back sustained his injury during a July 4th fireworks accident ahead of training camp. His agent, Doug Hendrickson, stated earlier that Harris was expected to be ready for the regular season, despite him missing all of the Chargers’ training camp practices.

On August 2nd, Harris began walking laps at practice, continuing to do so daily until August 12 while being accompanied by a trainer. There were indications he would start the season on the Non-Football Injury list until General Manager Joe Hortiz mentioned during a CBS appearance that Harris was ‘on track’ for Week 1.

Even with Harris now on the active roster, his participation in the season opener is not guaranteed. If the Chargers had kept him on the NFI list, he would have been required to miss the team’s first four games. This latest move suggests the team does not expect him to miss significant time.

Harris has never missed a game in his NFL career, which contributed to the Chargers’ interest in him. His potential return could help maintain his playing streak. Once he returns, Harris is expected to share carries with rookie running back out of North Carolina, forming a robust rushing offense.

It has been eight years since the Chargers had a 1,000-yard rusher; Melvin Gordon achieved this feat in 2017. Since then, the team has struggled to establish an effective rushing game. Last season, despite promises from coach Jim Harbaugh about improving the offense, the team finished below the league average in rushing yards per game.

Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with the . The Chargers hope his physical running style will play a key role in their offensive strategy moving forward.