Chargers Coach Woodhouse Faces Chiefs as Andy Reid’s Son-in-Law

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — The highly anticipated NFL showdown on Friday night between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs isn’t just about two elite quarterbacks; it has a unique family angle. Devin Woodhouse, the head strength and conditioning coach for the Chargers, is related to Chiefs coach Andy Reid as his son-in-law.

Woodhouse expressed mixed feelings about competing against his father-in-law last season. ‘In our first game last year, I was a little anxious playing them. It felt weird rooting against him at times,’ he told The Times.

Reid, proud of Woodhouse’s journey, explained that before bringing him to the Chargers from the University of Michigan, he consulted with the Chiefs coach. ‘I told him, “Heck, yeah, I’m honored that he’s got an opportunity to work for you,”’ Reid remarked.

Despite his family ties, Woodhouse is intensely focused on his duties with the Chargers. His peers, including Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, describe him as committed and skilled. ‘I want that light brighter for him,’ Herbert stated, acknowledging Woodhouse’s abilities in training players.

Thirty-four-year-old Woodhouse met his wife, Drew Ann Reid, in Provo, Utah while they were both part of the same church ward. Their bond deepened following family tragedies, including the loss of Drew’s brother and Woodhouse’s twin brother.

The couple now has four children who affectionately call Reid ‘Gramps.’ Woodhouse exclusively refers to Reid as ‘Coach,’ admiring both his coaching prowess and character. ‘I would say he’s a better man than he is a coach, and he’s a pretty dang good coach,’ Woodhouse said.

In his role, Woodhouse is responsible for enhancing the physical performance of the Chargers players, an essential task for a team that has suffered injuries in the past. ‘We are the tip of the spear,’ Herbert noted about the training staff’s role in maximizing player potential.

As the Chargers prepare to take on the Chiefs, Woodhouse remains committed to his responsibilities while managing personal sentiments about family. Football remains his primary focus as he steps onto the sideline, ready to support the Chargers against a formidable rivals.