Chargers Face Chiefs in NFL Season Opener in São Paulo

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — The Los Angeles Chargers kick off their 2025 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at Arena Corinthians. The matchup marks Coach Jim Harbaugh‘s debut with what he calls the team’s “version 2.0.”

The Chargers have had a lengthy training camp, starting their preparations on July 16 as one of the first teams to arrive for the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Players are eager to transition from practice to real competition after nearly two months of training.

During the extended camp, the Chargers focused heavily on evaluation and game planning. Star safety Derwin James Jr. is expected to have a significant role in the defense, as he took on a more defined position at nickel back last season, contributing to his success.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh noted the necessity of putting quarterback Justin Herbert in better positions to succeed after a disappointing playoff performance last season. This prompted a focus on enhancing the offensive roster, adding key playmakers like rookie running back Omarion Hampton and returning veteran Mike Williams.

However, the team faces challenges, particularly on the offensive line, where injuries have disrupted their plans. Left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the season with a knee injury, prompting Joe Alt to switch positions. The starting interior line will include Bradley Bozeman and Zion Johnson, both returning from last year’s playoff loss.

On the defensive side, Coordinator Jesse Minter aims to sustain the Chargers’ strong performance from last season. He has made strategic adjustments including adding veteran defensive backs Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste.

As the Chargers look to build on last year’s playoff berth, the outcome of this season opener will set the tone for the upcoming challenges in the competitive AFC West.