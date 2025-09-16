Chargers Face Raiders in High-Stakes Monday Night Football Showdown

Las Vegas, NV – The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) on Monday, September 15, at Allegiant Stadium. The game begins at 10:00 PM EDT and features the two AFC West rivals in their second week of the NFL season.

The Chargers come into the game as 3.5-point favorites, with an over/under set at 47 total points. This matchup is expected to be competitive, as predictive models give the Chargers a 64.7% chance to win, factoring in simulations, player injuries, and past performances.

Bet MGM reports that both teams are currently 1-0 against the spread this season, each yielding a return on investment of 90.91%. Historically, the Chargers have been successful when they rush for over 100 yards, maintaining a perfect 9-0 record in such circumstances last season.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have struggled under certain conditions. Last season, they were 1-12 when the opposing team committed fewer than 60 yards in penalties. They also faced challenges with sacking the quarterback and recovering from turnovers, having only one win when committing at least one fumble.

Both teams are looking to build on their Week 1 performances. The Chargers struggled late last season but have made a strong start in 2025. The Raiders, with their 13th-ranked rushing defense, will need to contain Chargers running back Najee Harris, who is poised for a significant impact.

As kickoff approaches, betting enthusiasts can explore various player prop bets, taking into account the historical betting trends and team stats. Observers suggest looking into the performance of both Harris and Raiders players as potential focal points throughout the match.

With high stakes and intense rivalries on the line, fans and bettors alike are gearing up for an exciting Monday night in Las Vegas.