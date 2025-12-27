Chargers’ Herbert Battles Injury as Team Eyes Playoff Success

INGLEWOOD, California — Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, is facing off against injuries as his team prepares for a crucial game against the Houston Texans this Saturday. Herbert is recovering from a fractured bone in his non-throwing hand that he sustained in a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30.

The injury, a result of a collision with Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn, required surgery the following day. The 27-year-old has been coping with the cast while managing everyday tasks, including tying his shoelaces. ‘It’s become more normal, and it feels a bit better, so that’s also a positive,’ Herbert said earlier this week.

Despite the challenges, the Chargers (11-4) have rallied to secure four consecutive victories, and Herbert has shown improvement in his performance. After struggling with a low completion percentage earlier in the season, he recently recorded 300 yards passing and three touchdowns in a significant win over the Dallas Cowboys, achieving a passer rating of 132.8.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen praised Herbert’s resilience: ‘I’m really happy to be on the team with him. I would rather be with nobody else but him.’ The Chargers are aiming for both the AFC West title and the top playoff seed. To achieve this, they need to win their remaining games against the Texans and the Denver Broncos.

Head coach Brandon Staley emphasized taking things one game at a time, but the team’s defense is driven by Herbert’s inspiring play. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack noted the impactful statement Herbert is making as he continues to perform at a high level.

Herbert is also determined to improve on past playoff performances. He recalls his disappointing outing against the Texans in last season’s playoffs where he threw four interceptions. ‘I think it’s important to continue to move forward and realize that it’s what happened,’ Herbert reflected.

As the Chargers gear up for Saturday’s match, they remain optimistic about their playoff prospects, having already secured a postseason berth. Herbert, with a season total of 3,491 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, is poised to make significant contributions as the team pushes towards the playoffs.