Sports
Chargers’ Mack Out with Elbow Injury After Loss to Raiders
LAS VEGAS — Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack was ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Raiders after suffering an elbow injury in the first quarter.
Mack was injured while attempting a tackle when his hand got caught between Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray and Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, twisting his elbow at an awkward angle. He jogged off the field holding his left arm and was later seen bent over in pain on the sideline.
By the third quarter, Mack returned to the Chargers’ sideline with his elbow wrapped and in a sling. Despite the injury, he managed to finish the game with one sack and one tackle.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh did not provide an update on Mack’s condition after the game, stating the player will undergo imaging tests. Mack has had a significant impact on the field and is considered one of the team’s best defenders.
This season, Mack has tallied 12.5 career sacks against the Raiders, the most by any player against a single opponent since 2021. His absence could pose a significant challenge for the Chargers as they continue to pursuit success this season.
