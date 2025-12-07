Chargers’ Omarion Hampton Set to Return for Monday Night Football

LOS ANGELES — Rookie running back Omarion Hampton is expected to play in Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a source who spoke to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Hampton, along with fellow running back Kimani Vidal and quarterback Justin Herbert, is listed as questionable for Week 14. Herbert underwent surgery for a fractured left hand Monday and was limited in practice this week. Hampton has not played since Week 5 due to a left ankle fracture that put him on injured reserve.

After returning to practice last week, the Chargers held off on activating Hampton against the New Orleans Saints. He practiced in a yellow jersey, which head coach Jim Harbaugh uses to signify players working through injuries. By Friday, he was back in blue with the rest of the offense, indicating improvement.

“If it’s up to me, I’ll always play,” Hampton said. “But I got to wait for the doc. Whatever they say goes.”

In Hampton’s absence, the Chargers have relied on Vidal, a sixth-round pick in 2024. Singh, who previously was released but returned to the practice squad, has emerged as a prominent player, which Harbaugh has noted. Vidal has had three games with over 100 rushing yards this season, becoming the first Chargers player to do so since Melvin Gordon in 2018.

“It’s amazing just to see him go out there and just produce the way he does,” Hampton said about Vidal. “Me and him gonna be special.”

The Chargers selected Hampton with the No. 22 pick in the April draft, hoping he and Da'Shawn Harris would build a strong rushing offense. After Harris ruptured his Achilles in Week 3, the team turned to Hampton, who recorded a team-high 129 yards from scrimmage and scored his first NFL touchdown in a 23-20 victory.

Hampton has been a key player for the Chargers, establishing himself as a consistent force on the ground and in the passing game, catching 17 passes from Weeks 3 to 5. He ranked third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage during that period with 364 yards.

“I feel like I was getting a little comfortable,” Hampton said. “I feel like I haven’t reached my full potential yet.”