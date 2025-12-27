Chargers’ Oronde Gadsden Faces Tough Challenge in Week 17

LOS ANGELES, CA — Oronde Gadsden II, tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers, is facing a challenging matchup this Saturday against the Houston Texans. The game is set to start at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Texans currently rank fourth in the NFL for fewest passing yards allowed, averaging just 176.1 yards per game. Gadsden’s performance has been inconsistent, managing only 44 receptions for 609 yards and two touchdowns throughout the season.

In his last game against the Dallas Cowboys, Gadsden recorded just one reception on one target, marking the third time in four games that he has finished with only one catch. Despite this, he led the Chargers’ tight ends in playing time, logging 38 snaps to Will Dissly‘s 14. However, Dissly outperformed him with three targets compared to Gadsden’s one.

Gadsden’s earlier season performance had shown promise, with 37 receptions for 507 yards across his first nine games. Yet, in recent weeks, his target share has diminished, as he has collected only seven receptions for 102 yards over the last five games. The Chargers’ passing game has rebounded, but Gadsden’s involvement has been sparse.

Analysts suggest that Gadsden’s role has diminished as the offensive structure has evolved. With the emergence of Tre' Harris as a reliable receiving option, Gadsden’s targets have decreased even further. Despite the challenging dynamics, the Chargers continue to lean on a variety of targets, which might impact Gadsden’s chances moving forward.

As the Chargers prepare for their home game against the Texans, it remains uncertain how Gadsden will fit into the game plan. Fans and fantasy managers alike will be watching closely to see if he can reclaim his earlier form.