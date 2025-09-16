Sports
Chargers Place Linebacker Denzel Perryman on Injured Reserve
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve due to an ankle injury he sustained in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Perryman will miss at least the next four games after being limited to just eight defensive snaps in Week 1. The team had kept hope for a quick return, but he did not practice leading up to Monday night’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
This will be his second stint on injured reserve in his career. Last season, he played in 11 games but faced multiple injuries, finishing with 55 tackles and one sack. Perryman rejoined the Chargers before the 2024 season as a former second-round draft pick.
With Perryman sidelined, linebacker Nick Niemann is expected to step into a starting role. Niemann, who has 13 career starts but has never been a full-time starter, played 40 defensive snaps in the victory over the Chiefs, recording four tackles and making key hits on the opposing quarterback.
“Nick has always been a hard worker and a vital asset during practices,” said head coach Brandon Staley. “We have confidence in his ability to step up.”
In addition to these changes, the Chargers made several roster moves ahead of the Week 2 game. They signed long snapper Rick Lovato to the active roster and elevated safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Kana'i Mauga from the practice squad.
Elijah Molden has been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury, and Daiyan Henley is also on the injury report with an illness. All eyes will be on how the Chargers adapt their defense in the absence of Perryman.
Recent Posts
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’