Chargers Place Linebacker Denzel Perryman on Injured Reserve

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve due to an ankle injury he sustained in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perryman will miss at least the next four games after being limited to just eight defensive snaps in Week 1. The team had kept hope for a quick return, but he did not practice leading up to Monday night’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This will be his second stint on injured reserve in his career. Last season, he played in 11 games but faced multiple injuries, finishing with 55 tackles and one sack. Perryman rejoined the Chargers before the 2024 season as a former second-round draft pick.

With Perryman sidelined, linebacker Nick Niemann is expected to step into a starting role. Niemann, who has 13 career starts but has never been a full-time starter, played 40 defensive snaps in the victory over the Chiefs, recording four tackles and making key hits on the opposing quarterback.

“Nick has always been a hard worker and a vital asset during practices,” said head coach Brandon Staley. “We have confidence in his ability to step up.”

In addition to these changes, the Chargers made several roster moves ahead of the Week 2 game. They signed long snapper Rick Lovato to the active roster and elevated safety Tony Jefferson and linebacker Kana'i Mauga from the practice squad.

Elijah Molden has been ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury, and Daiyan Henley is also on the injury report with an illness. All eyes will be on how the Chargers adapt their defense in the absence of Perryman.