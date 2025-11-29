Chargers Prepare for Raiders Amid Injury Challenges

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to host the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday following their bye week. The team has faced a significant number of injuries this season, leaving fans anxious to see a notably shorter injury list released earlier this week.

General manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers have been busy seeking depth, particularly on the offensive line, since all-pro offensive tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during training camp. The team has added several players to help fill the gaps, including offensive tackles David Sharpe, Foster Sarrell, and Bobby Hart, as well as trading for Austin Deculus and Trevor Penning.

Despite these additions, the Chargers have struggled with injuries across their offensive line. Starting right tackle Trey Pipkins and backups Austin Deculus, Bobby Hart, and Jamaree Salyer have all missed significant time due to injuries. Losing both starting tackles, along with injuries to the first four backups, has posed a considerable challenge for the team.

With the future in mind, the Chargers may look to develop younger reserve options within their system. Currently, they hold only five selections in the 2026 draft, prompting the need for creative strategies to enhance their roster depth.

Logan Brown, who went undrafted in the 2025 draft, is a recent practice squad addition who the Chargers might consider. After being released by the Seattle Seahawks, Brown, once a highly recruited offensive tackle, brings potential despite a rocky start to his professional career.

If he can show promise in the final weeks of the season, Brown could be a candidate for a futures contract with the Chargers, enhancing their offensive line depth moving forward. The Chargers’ offensive line has seen a particularly harsh injury season, prompting Joe Hortiz to keep evaluating roster options for necessary upgrades.