Sports
Chargers Prepare for Raiders Amid Injury Challenges
Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to host the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday following their bye week. The team has faced a significant number of injuries this season, leaving fans anxious to see a notably shorter injury list released earlier this week.
General manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers have been busy seeking depth, particularly on the offensive line, since all-pro offensive tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during training camp. The team has added several players to help fill the gaps, including offensive tackles David Sharpe, Foster Sarrell, and Bobby Hart, as well as trading for Austin Deculus and Trevor Penning.
Despite these additions, the Chargers have struggled with injuries across their offensive line. Starting right tackle Trey Pipkins and backups Austin Deculus, Bobby Hart, and Jamaree Salyer have all missed significant time due to injuries. Losing both starting tackles, along with injuries to the first four backups, has posed a considerable challenge for the team.
With the future in mind, the Chargers may look to develop younger reserve options within their system. Currently, they hold only five selections in the 2026 draft, prompting the need for creative strategies to enhance their roster depth.
Logan Brown, who went undrafted in the 2025 draft, is a recent practice squad addition who the Chargers might consider. After being released by the Seattle Seahawks, Brown, once a highly recruited offensive tackle, brings potential despite a rocky start to his professional career.
If he can show promise in the final weeks of the season, Brown could be a candidate for a futures contract with the Chargers, enhancing their offensive line depth moving forward. The Chargers’ offensive line has seen a particularly harsh injury season, prompting Joe Hortiz to keep evaluating roster options for necessary upgrades.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63