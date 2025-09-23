Chargers Rally Late to Secure Victory Over Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers staged a dramatic comeback on Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos 23-20 at SoFi Stadium. The win improved the Chargers’ record to 3-0, marking their best season start since 2002, the year after former quarterback Jim Harbaugh retired.

Facing a seven-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, the Chargers rallied with resilience, a quality Harbaugh emphasizes often with his mantra: “Have your best when your best is needed.” The team’s performance on Sunday demonstrated that belief in action.

Quarterback Justin Herbert struggled through heavy pressure from Denver’s defensive front, getting hit a staggering 14 times, which is the most he has faced in a single game. Despite that, he was able to lead the Chargers down the field with 5:08 left on the clock, starting at their own 24-yard line.

On a crucial third-and-10, Herbert found receiver Keenan Allen, who drew a personal foul for a hit that set up the Chargers’ offense to advance quickly. Herbert’s instincts shone as he avoided a sack from defensive lineman Zach Allen and threw a touchdown pass to Allen, tying the game with just minutes remaining.

With the defense energized, they forced the Broncos into a three-and-out, setting the stage for a final drive. Herbert showcased precision and focus, connecting with rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden for key completions. Herbert ended the drive with a sneak to run down the clock, leading to kicker Cameron Dicker‘s successful 43-yard field goal.

“I ask to be in this position. This is what I want to do,” Dicker said postgame. The Chargers had shown immense character throughout the game, particularly as they weathered multiple injuries within their ranks.

The effort of the defense, particularly from safety Tony Jefferson, bolstered the Chargers’ fight, as they supported their offense’s comeback. “We can always lean back on this game when the going gets tough down the road,” Jefferson expressed.

In a season still young, the experience gained from this tight victory could prove vital for the Chargers. “No matter what happened, we kept believing,” edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu noted.

As Harbaugh reflected on the game, he admitted he struggled to articulate his emotions, showcasing just how significant this win is for the team’s identity moving forward.