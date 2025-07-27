Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers announced Sunday that left tackle Rashawn Slater has signed a four-year contract extension worth $114 million, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history. The deal includes a record $92 million guaranteed, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Slater’s new contract comes as he was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Selected 13th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Slater has quickly established himself as a top performer, earning two Pro Bowl selections over his first four seasons.

In 2024, Slater appeared in 15 games, showcasing his skills and solidifying his position as a crucial part of the Chargers’ offensive line. He was rated as the second-best tackle in the league that season, allowing only three sacks in 903 snaps while committing just six penalties.

This contract extension is part of the Chargers’ efforts to fortify their offensive line, ensuring the protection of quarterback Justin Herbert for years to come. Slater, along with fellow tackle Joe Alt and Mekhi Becton, is expected to be integral in establishing a robust offensive unit in Los Angeles.

Slater’s journey has not been without challenges; he faced injuries in his early seasons, including a bicep tear in 2022 and multiple ankle injuries in 2023. However, he consistently demonstrated his value on the field even while battling through these setbacks.

As part of the new agreement, Slater’s average annual salary of $28.5 million represents a significant milestone for offensive linemen in the NFL. This season will also mark the introduction of an offensive line award, where Slater is projected to be a frontrunner based on his impressive performance in 2024.

Chargers’ head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz, who have been with the team since early last year, endorsed Slater’s importance, having picked up his fifth-year option without having seen him play a game for them. Their confidence in Slater has paid off, with his stellar performance validating their decision.

With Slater’s extension secured, the Chargers are poised for success, as they look to compete for a Super Bowl title in the coming years.