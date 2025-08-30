Chargers Roster Cuts: 2025 Waiver Players Revealed

Los Angeles, California – The Los Angeles Chargers have begun the process of trimming their roster as they prepare to cut down from 90 players to the final 53 by August 26, 2025. With over 50 players potentially facing waivers, this week will prove crucial for many on the team.

Among those protected are players like star offensive tackle Joe Alt, who are expected to remain with the team. If any waived players this week are not claimed, they can still join the team’s practice squad, which is set to be finalized the day after the cutdown deadline.

Some of the players on the waiver wire include defensive back Trikweze Bridges, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, and wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, among others. If they are waived, they will enter a waiver wire pool where other teams may claim them based on their league standing.

When a player is waived, it does not mean they are immediate free agents. Those with less than four years of service time are subject to waiver wire claims, while veterans with four or more years are outright released. For those not claimed, they may sign with any team or their former team’s practice squad.

The waiver order is determined by the NFL Draft order, meaning the Tennessee Titans will have the first chance to claim any player waived by the Chargers and other teams. Currently, the waiver wire order is as follows: Titans, Browns, Giants, and several other teams.

Each team is making significant roster adjustments as the season approaches, with the deadline forcing them to make tough decisions about which players to keep and which to let go.

Meanwhile, the Chargers’ roster is shaping up as they look ahead to the upcoming season, with quarterback Justin Herbert set to lead the team for his sixth year. After a challenging previous season, the team hopes to see improvement as they finalize their lineup.

Players waived today that are expected to draw attention include running back Omarion Hampton and tight end Thomas Yassmin, among others. As the deadline nears, the Chargers and other NFL teams will be making decisive moves to finalize their squads.

In the lead-up to the official cutdown date, all eyes will be on the Chargers as they navigate roster decisions that could impact their season.