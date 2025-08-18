Chargers Starters Expected to Play in Preseason Game Saturday

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh announced Thursday that starters, including quarterback Justin Herbert, will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Harbaugh stated Herbert would play one or two series, although right guard Zion Johnson is unlikely to participate due to ongoing injury issues.

Harbaugh indicated that edge rusher Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James are the only defensive starters not expected to take the field. “Our guys want to play,” Harbaugh said. “They want the first series of the season not to be their first series of the season.”

The decision to play starters comes following the cancellation of a joint practice with the Rams earlier this week. Herbert expressed his desire to be active in the preseason. “Nothing is the same as a live pass rush and being out there and actually getting tackled,” Herbert remarked.

Starters are projected to see about six to eight snaps, after which players further down the roster will compete for final roster spots. The Chargers are preparing for their third preseason game, prompting discussions on their 53-man roster projections.

There’s uncertainty around the quarterback position, where the competition between Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke could dictate roster decisions. Lance recently suffered a hand injury but returned to practice, while Heinicke offers more experience. The team may trade Heinicke if Lance secures the backup position.

Injuries have complicated the roster-building process. Running back Najee Harris, who injured his eye, has not participated in camp and could start the season on the non-football injury list, preventing him from counting against the 53-man roster for the first four games.

The team is also evaluating their depth at linebacker, cornerback, and other positions due to injuries impacting the ability of key players. Harbaugh has emphasized his strategy to mitigate injury risks during practice.

The upcoming game against the Rams will be vital for players competing to secure their spots on the roster as the team navigates through injuries and performance evaluations.