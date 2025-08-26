Chargers Trade for Austin Deculus Ahead of Roster Cuts

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Chargers made a notable move just before the NFL’s final roster cuts deadline on Tuesday. The team traded with the Houston Texans, acquiring offensive tackle Austin Deculus in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2027.

The trade comes as the Chargers faced an urgent need for help at the offensive tackle position after Rashawn Slater‘s injury. With Trey Pipkins stepping up from a backup role to start at right tackle, the Chargers needed to bolster their offensive line. Deculus, who has gained valuable experience by playing several snaps at left tackle during the Texans’ training camp, offers the depth the Chargers require.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, now in his second year with the team, is keen on maintaining the momentum from last season’s playoff appearance. The team must finalize its 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, as mandated by the NFL.

As part of their roster adjustments, the Chargers released several players, including running backs and offensive tackle David Sharpe. They also trimmed positions that had been highly competitive, demonstrating the tough decisions teams face during this critical time.

The NFL requires teams to finalize their 53-man rosters, with players under four accrued seasons going to waivers and veterans entering free agency. Waivers will open on Wednesday, August 27.

As the Chargers work to finalize their roster, the added experience of Deculus may play an essential role in their offensive strategies this season.