Chargers Waive Preseason Sensation Raheim Sanders

Los Angeles, CA – The Los Angeles Chargers waived running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders on Tuesday, marking the end of his preseason quest to secure a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

Despite a strong showing with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns during the preseason, Sanders did not make the final cut. After going undrafted, he impressed the Chargers coaching staff enough to earn a contract, but competition in the backfield ultimately led to his release.

Sanders, who previously played at Arkansas and South Carolina, had a standout college career. In 2022, he rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns while earning All-SEC First-Team honors. His performance declined in 2023 due to injuries, leading to a transfer to South Carolina where he amassed 881 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, receiving All-SEC Second-Team recognition.

Despite his preseason performance, which also included 29 receiving yards, his release signals a tightening of the roster. Analysts like Matt Zenitz from CBS Sports predict that Sanders could land on the practice squad, especially given the Chargers’ recent cuts of other backs.

The Chargers already feature four other running backs on their roster, including Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. The team opens its season against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Experts remain optimistic about Sanders’ future, citing his potential to become a valuable player in the NFL. “He creates yards with vision and quickness,” said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein, while acknowledging some concerns about ball security and pass protection.

As the Chargers finalize their roster, the fate of Sanders remains uncertain, but there is a strong possibility he will rejoin the team on their practice squad, keeping his professional football dreams alive.