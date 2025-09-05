Chargers Wide Receivers Face Tough Decisions Ahead of Season Opener

Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their 2025 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night. With a crowded wide receiver room, the team is weighing their options for who to start on the fantasy football stage.

The group includes Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Keenan Allen, and rookie Tre Harris. McConkey and Johnston are entering their second and third seasons in the NFL, respectively, while Allen returns to Los Angeles after playing last season elsewhere. Harris was chosen in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and was expected to play a key role before Allen’s signing altered that plan.

Last year, McConkey proved to be a standout, finishing as the Chargers’ No. 1 receiver with 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns in an impressive rookie campaign. His performance made him a weekly starting option heading into the new season. “He proved himself last year; he is the top dog in the receiving room,” said a source familiar with the team.

However, Johnston’s performance has been inconsistent, leading to questions about his role with more competition now. Although he finished as the team’s No. 2 receiver last season, concerns arise due to Allen’s presence. As one analyst noted, “We’d wait to see how things play out this week with Johnston; it may not be a good idea to start him.”

Allen, who has a strong rapport with quarterback Justin Herbert, faces his own concerns. Last season was not his best, and with age (33) and a limited role coming back from a year off, he’s considered a potential flex option but also a candidate to sit out this week. “He’s solid, but we aren’t sure where he stands in the pecking order right now,” the analyst added.

As for Harris, the rookie could end up as the team’s fourth receiver in a crowded lineup, raising questions about his fantasy viability. As one source noted, “There’s too much uncertainty surrounding him; he shouldn’t be started in Week 1.”

As kickoff approaches, the Chargers’ wide receiver lineup will continue to draw scrutiny from both teams and fans. Decisions regarding who to start in fantasy football could greatly impact team dynamics and player performance in this season’s first game.