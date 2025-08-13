No Charges Filed in Dexter Reed Police Shooting Case

CHICAGO, IL — No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers involved in the shooting death of Dexter Reed, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke.

Burke announced the decision on Wednesday, stating, “This decision is not reached lightly nor does it diminish the tragedy that has occurred.” Reed, who was shot 13 times, died at Mt. Sinai Hospital in March 2024 following a confrontation with police.

The incident began with a traffic stop in East Garfield Park over an alleged seatbelt violation. According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), Reed was stopped when he opened fire on an officer, prompting a response from four other officers who returned fire.

The body camera footage shows all five officers involved fired a total of 96 shots in a span of 41 seconds. Reed’s SUV was found with at least a dozen bullet holes after the shootout.

Despite the findings that Reed fired first, the release of the footage has sparked protests and demands for accountability, including calls for the officers’ police powers to be revoked as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.