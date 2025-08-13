News
No Charges Filed in Dexter Reed Police Shooting Case
CHICAGO, IL — No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers involved in the shooting death of Dexter Reed, according to Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke.
Burke announced the decision on Wednesday, stating, “This decision is not reached lightly nor does it diminish the tragedy that has occurred.” Reed, who was shot 13 times, died at Mt. Sinai Hospital in March 2024 following a confrontation with police.
The incident began with a traffic stop in East Garfield Park over an alleged seatbelt violation. According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), Reed was stopped when he opened fire on an officer, prompting a response from four other officers who returned fire.
The body camera footage shows all five officers involved fired a total of 96 shots in a span of 41 seconds. Reed’s SUV was found with at least a dozen bullet holes after the shootout.
Despite the findings that Reed fired first, the release of the footage has sparked protests and demands for accountability, including calls for the officers’ police powers to be revoked as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Recent Posts
- Logan Gilbert’s Inning Challenges: Insight from Former Mariners Pitcher
- Predictions for MLB Players Opting Out of Contracts Before 2025-2026 Offseason
- Liberty Defeats Sparks 105-97 in High-Scoring Clash
- MGK Discusses New Collaboration Hopes and Rumors on WWHL
- Alianza FC Hosts Managua FC in Crucial Central American Cup Clash
- A’ja Wilson Makes WNBA History with 32 Points and 20 Rebounds
- Kyle Hendricks Faces Challenges with Angels Amid Mixed Performances
- Jack Black Spotted at Jack in the Box in Patterson
- Cubs Reinstate Catcher Amaya, Option Pearson to Triple-A
- Randall Park Leads Cast in Dark Comedy ‘Better Life’
- Blue Jays Try to Extend Success Against Rookie Sensation Horton
- U.S. Doubles Reward for Maduro to $50 Million Amid Rising Tensions
- Carlos Alcaraz Advances at Cincinnati Open with Win Over Medjedovic
- Red Sox Crush Astros 14-1 in Uneven Showdown
- Carlos Alcaraz Faces Luca Nordi in Cincinnati Open Round of 16
- Toto and Men at Work Rock Pine Knob on Humid Summer Night
- Margaret Qualley Awkwardly Addresses Taylor Swift’s New Album on Today Show
- Rookie of the Year Debate: Bueckers vs. Citron Heats Up
- Taylor Swift’s Family: A Close-knit Team Behind Her Stardom
- Reds Acquire Andujar, Shake Up Lineup Against Left-Handed Pitching