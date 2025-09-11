Charissa Thompson Celebrates Swift and Kelce’s Engagement After Insider Insights

City, State — Charissa Thompson, a prominent sports broadcaster, shared her excitement over Taylor Swift‘s engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The announcement of their engagement, which occurred two weeks ago, was a personal highlight for Thompson, who learned of the news while at her ranch where she rescues animals.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Thompson revealed that she and Erin Andrews were texting about the engagement at the same time, making the moment feel even more special. ‘It was sort of apropos that we’ve obviously always advocated and hoped that they would fall in love and live happily ever after,’ she said, adding her excitement that it actually happened.

Thompson, who has teamed up with State Farm for their latest campaign, previously joked that she and Andrews had acted as matchmakers for Swift and Kelce. On a past episode of their show, when asked by host Jimmy Fallon if they had predicted their relationship, Thompson humorously claimed credit for it.

Thompson expressed her joy in witnessing the couple’s romance since rumors began in September 2023. ‘It’s been so fun to watch,’ she stated, sharing her personal fondness for the singers and how they inspire others. ‘They’re just so in love with each other, and it’s beautiful to see.’

In her interview, Thompson discussed her current projects, including the State Farm campaign where she emphasizes the difference between having insurance and having State Farm. She expressed her pride in being a part of the company’s creative ads, which highlight the importance of personal relationships in insurance.

Thompson, who began her broadcasting career in 2006, continues to make waves in the sports industry while maintaining close ties with Andrews. Reflecting on her journey, she feels fortunate to host a pre-game show with notable sports legends and to travel for Thursday Night Football.

As she celebrates Swift and Kelce’s happiness, Thompson underscores the joy of having someone to share life with, echoing her father’s wisdom about love and companionship.