Charity Commission Clears Prince Harry in Sentebale Dispute, Calls for Governance Changes

LONDON, UK — The Charity Commission has cleared Prince Harry of any wrongdoing following an internal dispute at Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006. A report released on August 5, 2025, found no evidence of widespread bullying or harassment at the organization, which supports vulnerable children in southern Africa.

The inquiry followed whistleblower allegations and a contentious boardroom dispute. Despite its findings, the Charity Commission criticized all parties for allowing their conflict to unfold publicly, harming the charity’s reputation.

Current chair Sophie Chandauka will remain in her position, as the commission found no reason to replace her. The commission also disclosed that the charity must address governance weaknesses and improve internal dispute management.

“Sentebale’s problems played out in the public eye, enabling a damaging dispute to harm the charity’s reputation,” said David Holdsworth, chief executive of the Charity Commission.

Prince Harry’s team welcomed the report’s conclusion on bullying but expressed concerns that no action would be taken against those who contributed to the internal strife that jeopardized the charity’s work. “The consequences of the current chair’s actions will not be borne by her, but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support,” they stated.

Dr. Chandauka contended that the adverse publicity stemming from the dispute resulted in “incalculable damage” to Sentebale. She highlighted that this campaign began after she raised concerns about governance with the commission.

Sentebale was established to honor the legacy of Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and has provided vital support to over 100,000 young people living with HIV/AIDS and mental health challenges across southern Africa.

“For 19 years, we have delivered vital care,” said a spokesman for the charity, emphasizing its commitment despite recent turmoil. The Charity Commission has put a regulatory action plan in place to help Sentebale strengthen its governance and operation.

Prince Harry’s resignation from the charity this year marked a personal and difficult decision for him, as the organization was a deeply cherished project.