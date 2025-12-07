Charles Huff Expected to Become Memphis Football Coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charles Huff is expected to finalize a deal to become the head football coach at Memphis, sources confirmed Saturday. Huff, 42, has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract with the university.

In his first season with Southern Miss, Huff led the Golden Eagles to a 7-5 record, marking an impressive turnaround for a program that went winless in conference play last year. This achievement made him a top prospect in coaching considerations this season, especially after guiding the Golden Eagles back to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022.

Huff’s coaching experience spans several successful programs, having previously worked under notable coaches including Nick Saban at Alabama, Dan Mullen at Mississippi State, and P.J. Fleck at Western Michigan. His time as an associate head coach and running backs coach at Alabama culminated in coaching NFL star Najee Harris. Before Southern Miss, he also spent four successful years at Marshall, where his teams accumulated a record of 32-20.

This comes after Memphis’ head coach Ryan Silverfield departed following a six-season tenure, which included leading the Tigers to bowl eligibility for six straight years. Silverfield leaves with a record of 50-24, including a successful 11-2 season last year.

Reggie Howard, Memphis’s cornerbacks coach, is serving as the interim head coach while the school completes the hiring process. If confirmed, Huff will take over a Memphis team that has won 29 games over the past three years and is expected to continue competing for a Group of 5 playoff bid.

Southern Miss now faces another head coaching search after Huff’s rapid success, which included bringing in a large number of new players to rebuild the program. Should Huff’s agreement with Memphis go through, it remains uncertain if he will coach the Golden Eagles during their upcoming bowl game.