Charles Oliveira to Fight Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio Despite Last Loss

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is set to face Rafael Fiziev in a crucial matchup on October 11 at Farmasi Arena. This announcement comes as a surprise to many fans who expected Oliveira to take a longer break following his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317.

The upcoming fight holds significant implications for the lightweight title picture. Oliveira, currently ranked No. 3 in the lightweight division, is risking his position against Fiziev, who is positioned eight spots lower in the rankings.

In an exclusive interview with MMA Knockout, Oliveira shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout with Fiziev. “Fiziev is a solid striker and he’s fought big names. I never disrespect anyone,” he said. “I’m focused on myself and what I bring into the game. I don’t like talking too much about that kind of thing.”

Oliveira acknowledged the rising talent among Brazilian fighters, stating, “There are Brazilian fighters who are coming up strong, with a lot of skill and grit. And those are the guys I’m excited to see soon fighting top-10 opponents.”

The aftermath of Oliveira’s fight with Topuria was chaotic, with fans anxiously waiting for news on his next move. “Look, with the UFC, it’s always a lot of back-and-forth. Lots of talk, lots of silence too,” Oliveira explained. “My team and my managers were basically butting heads with the UFC trying to figure out what was next.”

Oliveira expressed relief that they ultimately found a suitable date and purse, noting, “Thank God, in the end, everything worked out. We agreed on a good purse, got a good date, the one I wanted—Fight Week.”

However, not everyone agrees with Oliveira’s decision to fight so soon after his last knockout. Dan Hooker publicly disputed Oliveira’s claims about being offered a fight, emphasizing his own recovery from hand surgery. “I was never offered that fight. You think that’s really how that phone call went?” Hooker stated.

Hooker raised concerns over the wisdom of Oliveira competing just a few months post-knockout, saying, “That makes absolutely no sense. Six weeks ago, he was knocked out bad, unconscious, and now in eight weeks’ time, he’s going to step in the cage against Rafael Fiziev.”

As the fight date approaches, many are left questioning the risks Oliveira is taking in moving forward so quickly.