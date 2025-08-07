Charles Oliveira Set to Face Rafael Fiziev at UFC Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil — Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will battle Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio de Janeiro on Oct. 11, the promotion announced Thursday.

Oliveira is making a quick return to the Octagon less than four months after suffering a first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in a vacant title fight at UFC 317. The 35-year-old Brazilian holds a 1-2 record in his last three fights.

This matchup marks Oliveira’s first fight in Brazil since March 2020, and he is ranked No. 4 in the lightweight division. He expressed excitement about competing at home, stating that returning to Brazil was his main goal.

Fiziev, ranked 10th in the 155-pound class, recently returned to winning ways at UFC Baku in June, where he earned a unanimous decision over Ignacio Bahamondes. The 32-year-old fighter from Azerbaijan had faced a three-fight losing streak prior, which included losses to Justin Gaethje twice and Mateusz Gamrot.

A successful fight for Fiziev against the former champion could significantly elevate his standing in the rankings. Oliveira’s return headlining this card comes after UFC confirmed the event will take place at the Farmasi Arena.

Fans had speculated that Oliveira might be heading for a rematch against a former opponent, but those plans were complicated when that fighter suffered a hand injury, pushing back any future match until 2026.

Remarkably, Oliveira hasn’t fought in front of a home crowd since his victory in November 2019. The upcoming event will offer both fighters a chance to solidify their places within the competitive lightweight division.