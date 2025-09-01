Charleston Residents Struggle to Pronounce Rhode Island Town Names

Charleston, South Carolina — A humorous video shared on social media this week highlighted how challenging it can be to pronounce Rhode Island town names.

The video features locals in Charleston attempting to say names from the Ocean State, with varying degrees of success. “Rhode Island town names look easy… until you try saying them out loud!” said Breeze, a spokesperson for Breeze Airways.

Bradley Carter, who created the video, took regulars from Eatdrinkbodega and put them to the test for a chance to win free Breeze Airways tickets to Providence, Rhode Island. The light-hearted challenge resulted in laughter and some tongue-tied moments.

In the end, there was a winner who successfully pronounced enough names to earn a flight to Rhode Island. Breeze encouraged viewers to quiz the winner if they see him around the state.

The video showcases not only the quirky names of Rhode Island locations but also the fun spirit of engagement among residents and travelers.