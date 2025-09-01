Entertainment
Charleston Residents Struggle to Pronounce Rhode Island Town Names
Charleston, South Carolina — A humorous video shared on social media this week highlighted how challenging it can be to pronounce Rhode Island town names.
The video features locals in Charleston attempting to say names from the Ocean State, with varying degrees of success. “Rhode Island town names look easy… until you try saying them out loud!” said Breeze, a spokesperson for Breeze Airways.
Bradley Carter, who created the video, took regulars from Eatdrinkbodega and put them to the test for a chance to win free Breeze Airways tickets to Providence, Rhode Island. The light-hearted challenge resulted in laughter and some tongue-tied moments.
In the end, there was a winner who successfully pronounced enough names to earn a flight to Rhode Island. Breeze encouraged viewers to quiz the winner if they see him around the state.
The video showcases not only the quirky names of Rhode Island locations but also the fun spirit of engagement among residents and travelers.
Recent Posts
- Love and Addiction: A Writer’s Tumultuous Journey With a Terminal Partner
- Concerns Grow Over Switch 2 Port Performance Ahead of Launch
- Charleston Residents Struggle to Pronounce Rhode Island Town Names
- Nationwide Protests Planned for Labor Day Amid Rising Tensions in California
- Surf Abu Dhabi: A New Wave of Luxury Experiences
- Gen Z Redefines Work: Career Minimalism Takes Over by 2025
- AI Revolution Creates Job Challenges for Younger Workers, Study Finds
- Many Restaurants and Stores Open on Labor Day Weekend
- 11-Year-Old Shot During Doorbell Ditch Prank in Houston
- Coco Gauff Faces Naomi Osaka in Thrilling US Open Showdown
- Hannah Thomas Celebrates 50 Years of Labor Day Bridge Walk
- Bangladesh Faces Netherlands in First T20I Match Today
- Carlos Alcaraz Thrills Fans with Improbable Shots at US Open
- Manchester United in Talks to Sign New Goalkeeper Before Deadline
- U.S. Open Day 8: Alcaraz, Vondroušová Shine Amidtense Matches
- Warwick Davis Returns as Flitwick in HBO’s Harry Potter Series
- Labor Day Plans: What’s Open and Closed in Pensacola
- Trinity Rodman Roasts Boyfriend Ben Shelton During US Open Press Conference
- NYT Connections Puzzle Challenges Players with Hidden Themes
- Labor Day Weekend Events Kick Off Fall Festivities in Michigan