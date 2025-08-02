Charley Hull Faces Challenge After Recent Illness at Women’s British Open

Royal Porthcawl, Wales – Charley Hull returned to the major championship stage this week, less than a month after leaving the last event on a stretcher. Hull spoke with reporters ahead of the Women’s British Open, revealing she lost four kilograms (9 pounds) and 8 mph of swing speed since her recent illness. “I’m not hitting it the best coming into this week, which is very frustrating because it’s an event I’ve been looking forward to all year,” said Hull.

The 27-year-old golfer fell ill during the Amundi Evian Championship in France earlier this month, suffering a fainting spell on the back nine. “Every time I stood up, I fainted. It was quite embarrassing; they had to bring a stretcher out for me,” Hull explained. She reported her blood pressure was at a concerning 80/50 and blood sugar was extremely low. “I think I just had a really bad virus,” she added.

Despite the setback, Hull is back on the course and feeling better, though not fully recovered. She also dealt with a back tweak while moving equipment, making her rehabilitation challenging. Hull is familiar with Royal Porthcawl, having played it in 2011 at the Junior Vagliano Trophy. Reflecting on her time there, she shared a light story about mixing up golf balls with a fellow competitor.

Currently ranked No. 20 in the world, Hull finished tied for 12th at both the U.S. Women's Open and KPMG Women's PGA before her illness. “The last two years I’ve been on autopilot. Even when I’m hitting it bad, I had enough confidence to go out and play well,” she said. “At the end of the day, I’ve just got to focus on making a few birdies to regain my confidence.”

Meanwhile, Lottie Woad, in only her second week as a professional, made headlines by winning in her first LPGA event. As Woad’s popularity surges, Hull commended her performances, highlighting Woad’s impressive confidence and skill. “I’m proud of Lottie for what she’s done. She’s a breath of fresh air for the game,” said Hull, noting Woad’s recent accolades.

This week, both Hull and Woad are set to take on the challenging course as they look to make their mark in the historic Women’s British Open.