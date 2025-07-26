Sports
Charley Hull Returns to Competition After Health Scare at Evian Championship
HUNTLY, Scotland — English golfer Charley Hull is making a comeback this week at the Women's Scottish Open after experiencing a health scare at the Evian Championship two weeks ago.
During the Evian Championship, Hull felt unwell, reporting symptoms of dizziness, cold sweats, and fatigue. Despite feeling rough early in the week, she insisted on playing in the pro-am event. After battling through her first rounds, she collapsed on the 12th hole during a tournament round.
“I felt really dizzy and I had to sit down for a minute because my eyesight went and my hearing went,” Hull recalled. “I don’t know if anyone has ever fainted before, but your eyesight goes and then your hearing goes, and then it goes all muffled.”
After collapsing, medical staff were called, and Hull’s blood pressure was recorded at a dangerously low 80/50, with blood sugar levels at 0.4. She withdrew from the tournament shortly thereafter, feeling disappointed but acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.
“It was scary, but at the time, I just wanted to finish my round,” Hull said. “I was gutted that I didn’t.”
Less than a week later, Hull was back on the course at the Scottish Open, although doctors advised her to rest. Despite the recommendation, she has been eager to play, even putting in some practice on the greens.
“I don’t like sitting still. Drives me bonkers not being able to go to the gym,” Hull said. “I’ve been chilling and practising hard.”
As Hull prepares for the Women's Open next week, she remains optimistic about her health and performance. “Beware of the sick golfer,” she said, reminding herself and her fans of the unpredictable nature of the game.
