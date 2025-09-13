Charli XCX Celebrates Wedding in Sicily with Friends

London, England – Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel are celebrating their recent marriage with friends in Sicily. The couple kicked off their second wedding festivities just weeks after saying “I do” in a private ceremony in London.

The couple was married on July 19 at Hackney Town Hall in London. Only about 20 friends and family attended that intimate event. A source shared with PEOPLE that the couple dreamed of a larger celebration in Italy, which has now begun.

On September 11, Charli shared a lively post on Instagram from Sicily, where she playfully captioned it, “bellaaaaaaaaaaaaa.” The post featured 15 photos and a video of her and George enjoying their time together with friends.

The group includes Matty Healy‘s fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel, influencer Devon Lee Carlson, art director Liam Moore, filmmaker Drew Pearce, and designer Georgia May Somary, among others. They were seen exploring the picturesque streets and immersing themselves in local art.

A video clip from Charli’s post showed the couple dancing joyfully in an ornate ballroom, capturing their celebration’s spirit. Healy’s mother commented on the post, expressing how “so excited” she is for the couple, while Lorde chimed in about her feelings of missing out.

Notably, insider reports revealed that Charli and George wanted their London wedding to feel special yet low-key. “They were so excited to finally say ‘I do,'” noted the insider. “The party’s just getting started; they have a larger celebration planned for Sicily.”

This glamorous Sicilian gathering is set to be star-studded, allowing friends to enjoy an epic party in a beautiful, private setting. According to the plans, this celebration was always a part of their wedding itinerary after the official ceremony in London.