Charli XCX’s Chuck Taylor Collaboration Launches Today

Los Angeles, CA – Pop star Charli XCX has partnered with Converse to launch a unique customizable experience for the iconic Chuck Taylor All Star shoes. Starting today, fans have until midnight on August 8 to create their personalized sneakers through the Converse x Charli XCX By You platform.

This collaboration embraces Charli’s signature style with features inspired by her celebrated ‘Brat’ era. Customers can choose from five distinct colorways, including Brown Rice, Winter Sky, and Bridal Rose, or stick to the classic Black and White.

Charli expressed her excitement about the project in an interview, stating, “Fashion is such an important part of my life and my creativity. You can communicate how you feel instantly. It’s why I love it so much.” She emphasized that the design encourages wearers to make the shoes their own.

The By You experience includes grungy details like trompe-l’œil distressing, which gives the appearance of worn fabric, along with unique accents like lyrical patches of her best-known phrases, including “XCX” and “Party Girl.”

Fans looking to further personalize their experience can opt for heel charms, which include playful nods to her music. With only a few days left to create their custom designs, interested shoppers are encouraged to visit Converse.com to secure their pairs.