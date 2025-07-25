Charli XCX and George Daniel Marry in Intimate London Ceremony

London, England – Pop star Charli XCX and George Daniel, drummer of the band The 1975, tied the knot in a small ceremony at Hackney Town Hall on Saturday, July 19, 2025. The intimate event was attended by about 20 close friends and family members, marking a special moment for the couple following their engagement in November 2023.

A source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple planned a second, larger wedding celebration in Sicily, Italy, which they have always dreamed of. ‘Charli and George wanted the ceremony to feel special and personal, but not over-the-top,’ the insider shared. ‘They danced all night. They have such playful energy as a couple, and it was the most fun celebration.’

At the London ceremony, Charli wore a stunning £3,300 Vivienne Westwood Nova Cora mini dress, accessorized with a simple veil and her signature chunky black sunglasses. Daniel matched Charli’s bouquet with a white boutonnière while donned in a classic dark suit. After the ceremony, the newlyweds celebrated at Ellie’s bar in Dalston, where Charli changed into a white Saint Laurent mini dress.

The couple’s romance began after they collaborated on the song “Spinning” in 2021. They have been dating since 2022 and have continued to work together creatively. ‘We want to impress each other, and we think we’re both really good,’ Charli said in a previous interview. ‘But I’m actually such a b—h in the studio with George.’ Their chemistry both personally and professionally has contributed to their unique bond.

The celebration in Sicily is expected to be star-studded, with an even larger guest list, as both Charli and George envision a memorable party in a romantic setting. Details about specific guests haven’t been revealed yet, but a stream of A-list celebrities is anticipated.