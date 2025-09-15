Entertainment
Charlie Brooker Announces New Crime Series Featuring Talented Cast
LOS GATOS, California — Netflix has announced a new four-part crime series from creator Charlie Brooker, known for his transformative work in the sci-fi genre. The series is currently in production and is yet to receive a title.
The untitled detective series will transport viewers between the fictional city of Bleakford and the bustling streets of London. It follows a tormented detective who is on a relentless mission to capture a ritualistic serial killer before they run out of victims.
This crime thriller promises to be “profoundly serious” while incorporating Brooker’s signature dark humor. Brooker expressed his excitement for the project, stating, “I’m beyond thrilled to be saying these words for the press release. I’ve dreamt of providing a quote ever since I was a young foetus, and now here I am doing it. I’d pinch myself, but like all of us, I’m terrified that if I do that, I might wake up and discover 2025 has all been a magical dream. Please watch my show. I am begging you.”
The cast includes British actors Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell, and Lena Headey, each bringing a wealth of experience to the series. Considine is known for his roles in “House of the Dragon” and “MobLand,” Campbell from “Barbarian” and “The Watchers,” while Headey gained fame for her portrayal in “Game of Thrones.”
The writing team for the show also includes Ben Caudell, Jason Hazeley, Emer Kenny, Daniel Maier, and Joel Morris, with additional material by Victoria Asare Archer. The series is produced by Brooker along with executive producers Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones, and co-executive producer Mark Kinsella.
Specific details on the release date are still under wraps, but Brooker has promised an engaging narrative filled with “blood and frowning.”
