Charlie Cerrato Poised for NHL Dream After College Hockey Success

Baltimore, MD — Charlie Cerrato is on the brink of his NHL dream after an impressive college hockey career. The young athlete, who grew up in Fallston, Maryland, is set to be drafted on Saturday, June 29, 2025, following a remarkable run with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Cerrato, a dedicated Capitals fan, began skating at the age of four. His father, Vinny Cerrato, a former NFL executive and current radio host, recalls the pivotal moment when his son first took to the ice. That experience sparked a lifelong passion for hockey, a sport not commonly pursued in Maryland.

Most NHL draft projections place Cerrato in the middle rounds, and he would be only the sixth player from Virginia to achieve this milestone. After being overlooked in previous drafts, he cultivated a “chip on his shoulder” and used the setback as motivation. “It’s tough, but just use it as motivation,” Cerrato shared.

To improve his skills, Cerrato often traveled long distances for practices, emphasizing the vital role his father played in his development. “If I didn’t have a dad who was in the position to drive me all over, I would not be where I’m at,” he said. The commitment paid off when he joined the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Michigan.

During the 2023-24 season, Cerrato honed his talents with the Youngstown Phantoms before committing to Penn State, opting for a local school after Michigan changed coaches. His father expressed relief over the decision, as it allowed him more opportunities to attend games.

Cerrato’s freshman year did not start as expected, with the Nittany Lions struggling. However, they rallied to reach the Frozen Four, marking a historic achievement for the program. Cerrato made significant contributions, including a key assist in the overtime regional final that sent Penn State to its first-ever Frozen Four.

Assistant coach Andrew Sturtz praised Cerrato’s work ethic and dedication, recalling the euphoric moment after their victory. “It was really rewarding to see the smile on his face,” Sturtz remarked. Cerrato noted the increased enthusiasm for hockey on campus as the team’s success grew.

Vinny Cerrato attributed his son’s development to the professional exposure he received growing up in a sports-oriented family. Also, Charlie has had some noteworthy experiences, including a chance encounter with actor Tom Cruise, who affectionately called him “Meatball.”

As the NHL draft approaches, Cerrato looks to gather with family and supportive figures from his hockey journey. While he remains open to any team that selects him, he admits he would love the opportunity to play alongside Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. “That would be great,” he smiled.