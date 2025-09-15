Charlie Hunnam Discusses Ed Gein’s Duality at Emmy Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, California — Actor Charlie Hunnam revealed new insights into notorious murderer Ed Gein during this year’s Emmy Awards red carpet on September 14, 2025. Hunnam portrayed Gein in the upcoming season of a highly anticipated series, where he explores the criminal’s complex persona.

In an interview, the 45-year-old actor shared his initial fears about taking on the role. “I had the nightmares before I started,” he explained. However, as he delved deeper into Gein’s life and crimes, Hunnam found his footing. “Once I got into it, it was a little easier,” he said. “We tell a very varied version, like an all-encompassing version of who he was.”

Hunnam described Gein as “one of the more gentle monsters,” despite his gruesome acts. “Monstrous no doubt, but he has his gentle side to him,” he elaborated. His dedication to the role consumed him, as he noted he would often leave set to prepare for the next day’s work. “It was all Monster all the time until we finished,” he stated.

This third season, titled , features Hunnam embodying the infamous serial killer and grave robber. In the 1950s, Gein was known for killing and exhuming graves to create household items and clothing using human remains.

The logline for the series describes Gein as a “friendly, mild-mannered recluse” who lived a horrifying double life on a decaying farm in rural Wisconsin. It adds that “driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster.”

Alongside Hunnam, the cast includes a four-time Emmy-winning actress portraying Gein’s mother, Augusta Gein. Additional cast members include Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall, and Robin Weigert.

The show will premiere on Netflix on October 3, 2025, marking a significant addition to the array of projects inspired by Gein’s infamous legacy, which has influenced horror films like *Psycho* and more.