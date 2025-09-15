Charlie Hunnam Discusses Playing Ed Gein at Emmys 2025

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Charlie Hunnam shared his thoughts on portraying notorious murderer Ed Gein during an interview on the Emmys 2025 red carpet on Sunday, September 14. The 45-year-old actor reflected on the chilling aspects of Gein’s life and crimes, stating he had initial panic but grew more comfortable in the role.

“I had the nightmares before I started,” Hunnam explained. “Once I got into it, it was a little easier. But I, for a second, thought maybe I’d made a horrible mistake when I started doing my research and realizing just how despicable some of the stuff he did was. But you know, we tell a very, sort of, varied version, like an all encompassing version of who he was. So the gruesomeness, but there’s also a little bit of, I don’t want to say tenderness, but you see the human in him.”

Hunnam characterized Gein as a complex figure, saying, “He’s one of the more gentle monsters. Monstrous no doubt, but he has his gentle side to him.” He noted that he immersed himself completely in the role, focusing on preparation for each filming day.

“It was all Monster all the time until we finished,” he remarked. “I had a lot of work to do.”

In the upcoming third season of Ryan Murphy‘s series, titled with the same name as the infamous character, fans will see Hunnam transform into the serial killer and grave robber. Gein was known for his gruesome killings in the 1950s and for exhuming graves to create items from human remains.

The show is expected to delve into Gein’s legacy, which inspired horror films including “Psycho.” The logline highlights that Ed Gein “didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

Joining Hunnam in the cast is four-time Emmy winner who will portray Gein’s mother, Augusta. The main cast also includes actors known for their recent work with Murphy, among them Vicky Krieps and Olivia Williams.

The series is set to be available for streaming on Netflix starting October 3, adding to the excitement of its upcoming release.