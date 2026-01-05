Charlie Hunnam Overcomes Doubts in Playing Ed Gein in Netflix’s Monster

HOLLYWOOD, CA — Charlie Hunnam recently opened up about his initial feelings regarding his role as Ed Gein in Netflix‘s new series, Monster. Speaking to PEOPLE at the Tudum Theater on Nov. 10, Hunnam, 45, revealed that he almost regretted his decision to portray the infamous murderer and grave robber.

Hunnam admitted he feared taking on a role that would be a “dark and horrible process.” He recounted, “I mean, it got in my head…The most in my head. Before we started shooting, during the research period, everything that’s been written about Ed have been these sort of sensationalist, grotesque litanies of just horror.”

The actor’s breakthrough moment occurred when he began reading Gein’s medical records. “It gave a less sensationalized depiction of who he was,” Hunnam explained, emphasizing the importance of understanding the human story behind the actions of the notorious killer.

Hunnam expressed his desire to explore the question, “What creates a monster?” He stated, “We were really trying to do, is just find the human story within this, ask the question why this man did the things that he did.”

Previously, Hunnam shared his hesitancy to engage with the character of Gein, who was arrested in 1957 and died in 1984, indicating that the knowledge of playing a murderer sent him “into a full panic.” He acknowledged the narrative surrounding Gein’s crimes had informed his initial reluctance, noting the impact of horror films like Psycho and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Despite his discomfort with the horror genre, Hunnam expressed admiration for series creator Ryan Murphy, saying his attraction to the project hinged largely on his respect for Murphy. “I just found myself saying yes,” Hunnam said.

In Monster, Hunnam shares the screen with Vicky Krieps and Suzanna Son, among others. He focused on the series’ goal of examining themes around storytelling and the consequences it bears. “I think Ryan does a very good job in the show of asking the question, ‘Why do we tell these stories and what is the consequence of it?’” he remarked.

As the series continues to receive attention, Hunnam hopes it does not glamorize Gein’s actions. “I hope nobody gets any ideas from watching Ed Gein,” he mentioned, referring to Gein as “a truly disturbed and deeply sad character.” Monster: The Ed Gein Story is now available for streaming on Netflix.