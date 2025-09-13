News
Charlie Kirk Assassination Sparks Outcry from Sports Community
Salt Lake City, Utah – Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University. The incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. ET as Kirk addressed a crowd, highlighting his commitment to political activism.
Numerous sports figures expressed their shock and condolences following Kirk’s death. Among them were notable names such as Jake Paul, Julian Edelman, and NFL legends Brett Favre and Mark Teixeira. Many took to social media to honor Kirk’s legacy.
Former ESPN analyst Sage Steele criticized professional sports leagues for their lack of response compared to their reactions to other high-profile deaths. She urged them to issue statements and condolences for Kirk’s murder, stating, “Looking forward to seeing you release statements & send condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family after he was murdered for his political beliefs,” referencing the response to George Floyd’s death.
The statement sparked discussions on social media, with fans and athletes calling for leagues like the NFL, NBA, and NHL to acknowledge the tragedy. The New York Yankees were the first team to hold a moment of silence for Kirk during their game on Wednesday evening.
President Donald Trump also commented on Kirk’s death, expressing his sorrow and support for Kirk’s family. He described Kirk as “legendary” and someone who deeply understood the youth in America.
Kirk was in the midst of his “American Comeback Tour” and was scheduled for further events, indicating his active role in political discourse. His untimely death raises concerns about political violence and its implications for activism across the nation.
As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding Kirk’s assassination, the multi-agency manhunt for the suspect involved is underway.
