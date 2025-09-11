Charlie Kirk Injured in Shooting Incident in Utah

OREM, Utah (AP) — Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was injured in a shooting incident on Saturday. Video footage shows him bleeding heavily from what appears to be a gunshot wound to the neck.

The event unfolded during a public gathering where Kirk was speaking. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and quickly alerted authorities. Emergency services arrived on the scene shortly after.

This incident has sparked concerns about safety at political events. “We need to address the rising violence against public figures,” commented a nearby attendee, who requested to remain anonymous.

Kirk was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition, according to medical sources familiar with the situation.

Authorities are investigating the shooting and have not yet identified a suspect. They urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

This shocking event has raised questions about safety protocols at political gatherings across the nation.