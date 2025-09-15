Charlie Kirk Shot Dead at Turning Point USA Event in Utah

Provo, Utah – Charlie Kirk, a prominent political commentator and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Kirk, known for his vocal conservative views, had a significant impact on the political landscape, especially among young conservatives. He gained prominence through his podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” which attracted over 1.6 million followers.

In a statement, Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski expressed deep sorrow over the loss. He highlighted Kirk’s commitment to free speech and community. “He cared a lot about free speech. That’s where we connected. But he also was a very big family person. He was an honest, good man,” Pavlovski said.

Kirk had a long-standing relationship with Rumble, a video platform founded in 2013 that emphasizes free expression. The company moved its headquarters from Canada to Longboat Key, Florida, earlier this year, driven by Pavlovski’s belief in the importance of the First Amendment, particularly under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

With Kirk’s influence in conservative circles, his tragic death has sparked conversations about rhetoric in politics. Some commentators have argued that negative rhetoric can have real-world consequences. “It’s exactly this kind of extreme rhetoric that encourages people to commit violence,” said a biologist in response to the incident.

Kirk was no stranger to controversy. In 2024, he faced backlash for comments regarding the Bible and LGBTQ+ rights, which he later retracted, clarifying that he did not advocate violence. The political community’s response has included support from notable figures including Sen. Ted Cruz, who emphasized the importance of respecting political differences.

Kirk previously purchased a two-bedroom condo in Longboat Key in 2019 but primarily resided in Phoenix. His unexpected death is a significant blow to the conservative movement and leaves many in shock.

As the investigation into Kirk’s murder continues, his legacy as a passionate advocate for conservative values will undoubtedly linger.