Charlie Kirk Shot During Event at Utah Valley University

OREM, Utah — Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. The incident occurred while Kirk, 31, was engaged in a question-and-answer session with students.

Witnesses reported chaos as attendees fled the university’s courtyard. University officials confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody by 1:15 p.m. local time. Classes on campus have been canceled until further notice, and police advised everyone to leave the area and to follow instructions from law enforcement.

In response to the shooting, former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, saying, “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” The FBI is also involved, with FBI Director Christopher Wray stating that agents will respond quickly and fully support the ongoing investigations.

Kirk is well-known as the founder of Turning Point USA, an organization that advocates for conservative values on college campuses. He is a father of two and has spoken out about the importance of family and children, often contrasting his views with those of younger women prioritizing careers. During a recent interview, he stated, “Having children is more important than having a good career.”

Political leaders such as Utah Governor Spencer Cox expressed their concern over the incident. He stated that he was being briefed by law enforcement and emphasized the need for Americans to unite against political violence. “Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act,” Cox said.

Many were quick to offer their support for Kirk, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.”

Prior to the event, over 6,800 people signed a petition requesting that the university prevent Kirk from speaking, concerned about the potential divisive rhetoric. The university affirmed its commitment to free speech and constructive dialogue.